Kenosha Drops Plan For Stolen Vehicle Cams Amid Privacy Concerns

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have apparently dropped their plans for a camera-based system aimed at stolen vehicle recovery.

In a statement posted on social media Wednesday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that the department heard community comments both for and against the project.

He went on to say that he has no concerns about misuse of this type of system within the police department but he “determined…that Wisconsin’s Public Records laws do not adequately afford protection of information from misuse by others, who are not controlled by policy.”

The Kenosha Common Council deferred approval of the system pending more information on privacy and other concerns.