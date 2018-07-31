Kenosha Drops Road Opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Kenosha Kingfish (28-30) started their second to last week of the season on the road against the Green Bay Bullfrogs (23-36) as they lost 3-1.

Denson Hull (Creighton) got the start for Kenosha and looked good in his first appearance against Green Bay on the season. Hull ended up leaving the game after five innings allowing only two runs on four hits. He had one strikeout as well. Hull got the loss in the pitcher’s duel dropping his record to 3-2 on the season.

The Kingfish were held off the board until the eighth inning when Devin Ortiz (Virginia) got on base with a walk. Connor Doyle (San Diego) followed that up with a single up the middle. During Scott Dubrule’s (Jacksonville) at-bat, both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Dubrule brought Ortiz home on a groundball, but Doyle was unfortunately tagged out in the process.

That was the only run the Kingfish scored all night after a great start by Green Bay pitcher Jason Applegate. He got the win while their relief pitcher Ben Keizer picked up his first save.

Matt Hamilton (Madison College), Colton Gordon (Florida), and Keanu Mendez (Concordia-St. Paul) all appeared out of the bullpen and combined to only allow one run on one hit with four strikeouts.

The Kingfish will continue their road trip tomorrow by finishing up the season series against the Bullfrogs. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

–Scott Preimesberger