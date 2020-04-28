Kenosha Expands Drive Up Testing For Covid-19; Health Officials Work on Testing

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

MADISON, WI (WLIP)—State health officials say that they are starting this week focused on meeting a daily goal of more than 80-thousand tests administered across Wisconsin. But Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says that testing is only one of her department’s goals.

Locally, the Kenosha Community Health Center in cooperation with the County Division of Health and Gateway Technical College will open a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

A tent was set up at the Gateway Kenosha Campus and officials anticipate testing will begin Wednesday. Public testing will not be available at the site. Only those patients selected for screening by the Division of Health by private health care providers will be tested. Officials also say that calls should not be made directly to the Division of Health to request a test.

More details are expected to be released at a press conference Wednesday. Kenosha had 346 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. Two new reported deaths raised the county’s total to nine.