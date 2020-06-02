Kenosha Experiences Quieter Night Monday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It was a much quieter night in Kenosha compared to Sunday. Only small groups of protesters were reported. A large police presence was in place by midafternoon and business took precautions from any potential looters.

Social media posts indicate another protest may be scheduled for Kenosha today. In Racine protesters gathered outside the Racine Police Department late last night with most people keeping it peaceful with signs and chants.

There were also scanner reports of gunshots or fireworks heard by residents, but there were no major incidents.