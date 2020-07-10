Kenosha Explores Options to Ease November Election Concerns

Voting Booths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha officials now have more options when it comes to planning for the November Presidential Election.

As WLIP reported earlier this week, Wisconsin’s five biggest cities-including Kenosha and Racine-have been awarded a combined six point three million dollars from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the city applied for the funds after problems with the election in April.

The money will be used for more polling places and drop boxes for absentee balloting. It will also be invested into more poll workers and the equipment needed to keep them safe.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life is a nationally-recognized, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to help modernize U.S. elections.