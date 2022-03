WLIP is proud to be one of the lead sponsors of the 31st Kenosha Expo this Saturday and Sunday at UW-Parkside. The event runs from 10 to 4 both days and features around 100 exhibitors. The Expo includes a health fair with various screenings and other health information. The Great Kenosha Raffle has a $1000 grand prize this year along with other great items. Great food too! Stop by our WLIP booth. We’ll be happy to see you! Get more information about Expo below…