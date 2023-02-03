Kenosha “Fiber City” Project Installation is Right on Track

(Photo caption l to r): Rich Adam, Chief Operating Officer, SiFi Networks, Ed St. Peter, Project Manager City of Kenosha; Mayor John Antaramian, City of Kenosha; Jean Miller, Project Manager, SiFi Networks and Marcus Bowman, Community Relations Manager, SiFi Networks joined together to announce the construction launch of Kenosha FiberCity® today.

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Sifi Networks is right on track when it comes to installing its new $100 million high speed internet infrastructure in Kenosha.

The company is upgrading Kenosha to the state of the art internet technology free of taxpayer investment in a project expected to take approximately three years.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala says that the company updated city officials on their progress this week.

About 25 miles of fiber have been laid since the project started last September.

The “Fiber-city” project is billed as a “revolutionary fiber optic infrastructure investment that will bring a fast, affordable, and reliable all-fiber Internet network.”

Sifi says that the Kenosha Fiber City project will be an open access network which allows fiber infrastructure to be shared by multiple service providers.