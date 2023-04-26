Kenosha Firefighters Get Boost In Efforts To Acquire Drones

Pictured, from left, are Kenosha afl-cio Council President Rick Gallo, Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414 member Jason Backhaus, County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner, Kenosha AFL-CIO Central Labor Council Trustee Geri Cucunato, and County Board Supervisor/state Representative Amanda Nedweski. (Photo Credit: Kenosha County Government Facebook)

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Firefighters Community Assistance Response Effort is seeking to raise $50,000 to purchase two specialized drones.

On Sunday their efforts were boosted with a $2,500 donation from Kenosha County.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman presented the representatives from Kenosha Firefighters C.A.R.E. with a check for that amount during the organization’s Pizza Bake Off Fundraiser on Sunday.

Kerkman told WLIP that the drones are needed especially in cases involving water emergencies.

Listen to the full interview with County Executive Kerkman here.

Donations from the public are also being accepted to help offset the cost of the drones.