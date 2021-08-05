Kenosha Firefighters tackle salvage yard fire

A vehicle fire in a salvage yard led to several other wrecked vehicles to be burned.

Officials are blaming an electrical short in a vehicle that had been in an accident and then recently towed to the Jantz lot on Washington Road.

Firefighters were called to the scene before 8:15 PM last night and had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, but not before black smoke billowed from the area.

Around 8 vehicles were engulfed in the flames. No injuries or any other damage was reported.

The fire remains under investigation, but surveillance video reportedly shows a vehicle being towed into the yard, and then about 15 minutes later flames can be seen. No damage estimates are yet available.