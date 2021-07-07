Kenosha Fires Related to Fireworks

Kenosha Fire officials have confirmed that two fires over the weekend were caused by fireworks. Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Safety and Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that one of the fires left a family homeless.

Witnesses told WLIP News that the fireworks may have been left on the porch which somehow sparked and lit the blaze. Santelli said this year was particularly bad for amatuer fireworks shows.

Most fireworks are sold legally in Wisconsin but are not allowed to be lit within city limits in Kenosha.