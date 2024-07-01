Kenosha First Responders Respond to Multiple Emergencies Sunday

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s first responders had a busy Sunday.

A near-drowning occurred off Simmons Island in Kenosha Sunday evening, where a woman was caught in strong currents but was rescued by family members and is now in stable condition.

Additionally, Flight for Life was dispatched twice Sunday for bicycle accidents.

The first incident involved a hit-and-run driver on Sheridan Rd., leaving the bicyclist with serious injuries.

A search for the driver is said to be on-going.

The second incident occurred near Carthage College, where a bicyclist fell after hitting debris and is also in stable condition.