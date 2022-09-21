Kenosha HarborMarket moves indoors in November

KENOSHA – Kenosha HarborMarket will be moving indoors to the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. starting on Nov. 5th and will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29, except

December 17, 24 and 31.

Kenosha HarborMarket’s outdoor season continues every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through

October 29th.

The outdoor market is located at 2nd Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the City of

Kenosha Civil War Museum and Public Museum.

The Winter HarborMarket will feature vendors offering local fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, baked goods, pantry staples, soaps and body care products, artisan creations and prepared foods. Several food producers, including some customer favorites from the outdoor season, as well as some new ones, will continue to offer an unbeatable selection and variety of locally sourced foods.

For more information about Kenosha HarborMarket®, visit the website at

www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.