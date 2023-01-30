Kenosha Has Snowy Weekend

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It was a snowy weekend around Kenosha, with most of the city and county generally receiving 6 to seven inches of snow.

Racine County had spots that got nearly a foot of the white stuff as the heaviest band of the system traveled over the area.

The city of Kenosha had declared a snow emergency that was lifted by Sunday afternoon.

Still the snow is the biggest by far of the season and the forecast for the coming week is for cold but dry weather.