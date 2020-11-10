Kenosha Health Officials Call For Virtual Learning In Lead Up to Holidays

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Division of Health strongly urged all schools in Kenosha to go all virtual during the holidays. Kenosha County Health Director Dr Jen Freiheit made the announcement Monday as cases continue their upward climb.

In a press release Freiheit said that the move to virtual learning between November 23rd and January 4th would allow for a decrease in community gathering.

The order is not binding so it’s unclear if local districts will comply.

Dr Freiheit says that if you do plan to gather for Thanksgiving the time to begin to self isolate is coming up this week as the holiday is just over two weeks away.