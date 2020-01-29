Kenosha Health Officials Ready For Coronavirus but Flu Remains Greater Risk

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha County officials say that they’re ready to handle the coronavirus if necessary but that the flu is a much more pressing problem in the area.

In a release yesterday, Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit says that her department has developed an investigational worksheet that could be filled out by anyone coming back from ground zero of the virus in China, if necessary.

Still the risk of infection from the coronavirus is low and health officials want to remind residents that the flu has not yet peaked in the area.

At least six people have been hospitalized with the flu since the beginning of December in Kenosha County.

Five confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the U.S.