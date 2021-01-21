Kenosha Health Officials Working On Vaccine Providers

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Now that Wisconsin’s Senior Citizens will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine starting next week, Kenosha County’s Health Officials are working on where those doses will be administered.

Kenosha County Health Director Dr Jennifer Freiheit says that “Kenosha County is actively planning for this process, although it is important to note that these plans are contingent upon the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Those eligible for the vaccine can sign up with the county to receive an alert when more vaccines are available.

