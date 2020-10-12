Kenosha Holds Final Listening Session

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha held its final listening session yesterday with community members offering their views on how the city can better respond to problems in the community.

The sessions-four in all-were called in the wake of Jacob Blake shooting in August and riots and violence that followed. While the in-person sessions are past, an online form at the city’s website is still active.

The form allows feedback to be delivered digitally.

The city will use the information received to create its action plan to begin to move forward from the trouble that marked the summer.

Fill out the form here