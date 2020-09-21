Kenosha Holds First Listening Session

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha officials held their first in a series of listening sessions Sunday. About 40 people attended the event at Kenosha’s Journey Church to offer their suggestions on what might improve the relationship between the city and its citizens.

After the initial schedule of sessions were filled up on the pre sign in at least one additional session was announced.

The sessions come in the wake of the August shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer and the ensuing violence and riots that left destruction and vigilante violence that left two men dead.