The group that operates The Kenosha Ice Arena, the Kenosha Blue Line Club shows off the new Zamboni they bought in September of 2020.

Steve Eisenhauer, The Rink General Manager told WLIP…

“The new Zamboni is a model 552 Electric Zamboni from Paramount, California which is a suburb of Los Angeles. The Blue Line Club board members originally talked about buying a used Zamboni. I spoke with our Zamboni dealer in Somerset, WI and he was not able to find us a new Zamboni. On a whim, I called the Zamboni company that makes them in California to ask if they had anything available. It just so happened that due to Covid, there was a cancellation. They had a brand new Zamboni that was supposed to ship to Europe last fall but the order was cancelled so we bought it.”

Steve said the new Zamboni cost around $155,000.00. It’s equipped with Lithium Ion Batteries so they will last a lot longer than the old batteries.

The clubs old Zamboni is now for sale, slightly used, top speed 10mph, make an offer.