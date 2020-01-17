Kenosha Icon, Ralph Tenuta, Passes Away

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Ralph Tenuta, the owner of iconic Kenosha store, Tenuta’s Deli has passed away Wednesday after a brief illness.

After joining the business his father founded, Ralph grew the store to its legendary status with its busy 52nd Street location.

Tenuta also served as a Carthage College trustee, was a past president of Rotary West, and was awarded Person of the Year by both the Kenosha Chamber of Commerce and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, among many other honors and rewards.

No funeral plans have been finalized.

Tenuta was 87 years old.