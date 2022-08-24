Kenosha Indoor Market Moves To Kemper, adds holiday event

The Kenosha Public Market Board of Directors are announcing a new Indoor Winter Market location. The historic Kemper Center Simmons Auditorium will host the market on the Lake Michigan shore.

The Indoor Winter Market will be held on Saturdays, November 5 through April 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kemper Center Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Avenue. There will be no market held on December 24 or 31. Kenosha Public Market continues to offer KPM2GO online ordering for shoppers to pre-purchase and pickup curbside regardless of weather or health conditions.

Kenosha Public Market has partnered with Visit Kenosha and other area attractions and organizations to host the annual Merry & Bright Holiday Event. The Merry & Bright Holiday Market will be held December 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kemper Center. This special edition of the market will be held in the auditorium, as well as outdoors in a large, heated tent and smaller tents along the pathways. This will be held during Christmas at Kemper. There will be Merry & Bright Holiday events at the museums and other downtown locations throughout the season.