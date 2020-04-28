Kenosha Inmates to Be Tested For Virus

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—All of Kenosha’s inmates will be tested for COVID-19 after one inmate and several employees tested positive for the virus. The inmate is at the Pretrial Facility as is one of the employees.

13 employees of the Detention Center have tested positive. All 420 inmates at both facilities along with 250 employees will be tested. The tests will be administered by members of the Wisconsin National Guard at the facilities.

Results could take up to two days. The inmate at the pretrial facility is in isolation while the employees are quarantined at home.