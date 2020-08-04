Kenosha Jury Trials to Resume

The Chief Judge Clerk of the Kenosha County Circuit have announced that jury trials will resume on Aug. 31, with safety protocols in place. Remote and video conference hearings will continue to be held for most other court activities until the COVID-19 emergency ends. Jury trials have been on hold since March. As part of this plan, only certain courtrooms will be used to ensure that social distancing is possible. Some jury selection and trial activity will also occur at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. Prospective jurors will have their temperatures taken and wearing of masks will be required for everyone in the court area. Courtrooms and other areas accessed by juries will be thoroughly cleaned each evening.