Kenosha K9 Officer Honored With Other Deputies

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department honored several of its deputies at a ceremony yesterday.

As part of the ceremony K9 Riggs was honored for his efforts at subduing a suspect in October. Riggs was shot in the head but survived and is back on duty.

Riggs received a purple heart and Silver Star-two of the highest honors the department has to offer.

Numerous members of the sheriff’s department were honored for their efforts, be it with arresting criminals or saving lives that were in danger. Numerous deputies were promoted within the department as well.