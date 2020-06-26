Kenosha Kingfish Announce Plans For 2020 Season

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Kingfish will play ball this summer.

The team made a major announcement Thursday, not only that the season will begin July 15th, but the entire 26 game season will be against a single opponent. That yet-to-be-named team will also be based in Kenosha and call Simmons Field home.

Limited seating will be available although some amenities may not be operational.

General Manager Doug Gole told WLIP’s Lip Off that ticket information will be available soon.

The Kingfish are taking fan suggestions as to what the name of the new team should be.

You can submit a suggestion here