Join WLIP’s Pete Serzant this Saturday, May 25th from 10 AM until Noon for a live broadcast at Festival Foods, 3207 80th Street in Kenosha!

Its the annual Kenosha Kingfish/Festival Foods Oktoberfest Brat Giveaway!

If you purchase 2 lbs of Festival’s Oktoberfest Brats you’ll receive a free Kingfish bobblehead while supplies last! The offer is available only at the Kenosha, Somers, and Mt Pleasant locations.