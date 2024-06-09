Kenosha Kingfish Crush Traverse City Pit Spitters 11-0

Traverse City, MI (WLIP)—On Saturday, June 8th, the Kenosha Kingfish dominated the Traverse City Pit Spitters with an 11-0 victory.

The Kingfish scored consistently throughout the game, accumulating 14 hits and no errors, while the Pit Spitters managed only 4 hits.

Cole Tolbert led the Kingfish on the mound, pitching 5 shutout innings with 4 strikeouts.

Jagger Neely took the loss for the Pit Spitters, giving up 4 runs in 4.2 innings.

Key hitters for the Kingfish included Justin Hausser, who went 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs, and DJ Ghiorso, who added 3 runs.