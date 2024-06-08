Kenosha Kingfish Dominate Traverse City Pit Spitters 7-1

Traverse City, MI (WLIP)—On Friday, June 7, 2024, the Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Traverse City Pit Spitters 7-1 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Kingfish broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the sixth inning and added another in the seventh.

They capped off the game with a four-run ninth inning.

The Pit Spitters managed a single run in the ninth but fell short.

Hudson Calhoun earned the win, pitching six scoreless innings with ten strikeouts.

Aaron Forrest took the loss for the Pit Spitters, allowing two runs over six innings.

The Kingfish’s offense was led by Noah Jouras with two RBIs, while Brandon Nigh and Karter Wong each added an RBI.