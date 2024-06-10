Kenosha Kingfish Edge Out Rockford Rivets 8-7 with Ninth-Inning Walk-Off

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Kingfish narrowly defeated the Rockford Rivets 8-7 on Sunday, June 9th, 2024.

The game concluded in the ninth inning with a dramatic two-run walk-off. Despite the Rivets’ efforts, including a three-run seventh inning, the Kingfish secured their victory with 13 hits and two errors.

Winning pitcher Colin Hawkins (1-0, 0.00 ERA) sealed the game, while Patrick Straub (1-1, 6.75 ERA) took the loss.

Notable performances included Trey Swiderski of the Kingfish with three hits and three RBIs, and Jack Zebig of the Rivets with a home run and two RBIs.