Saturday night in Kenosha, the Kingfish present their Celebrity Legends Softball Game at Historic Simmons Field.

The contest will feature several former Green Bay Packers players, along with current Packers A.J. Dillon and Jordan Love.

Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski gave Wake Up Kenosha a preview of the festivities…

Tickets and information are available at www.kingfishbaseball.com