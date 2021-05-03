Kenosha Kingfish planning “Legendary” summer

The Kenosha Kingfish are back for a full season in 2021 and announced their promotional schedule-which will extend past the end of the season.

Kingfish General manager Ryne Goralski told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the Kingfish will be hosting a legends weekend on Friday August 27th and Saturday August 28th. Friday’s events include a Celebrity Home Run Derby at the Kenosha Harbor.

Saturday will feature a Celebrity Softball game at Simmons Field with some more former major leaguers to participate. Other promotional highlights include movie nights and fireworks each Saturday night.

Here the interview with GM Ryne Goralski here…

You can get more info at kingfish baseball dot com.