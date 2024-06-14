Kenosha Kingfish Rally in Extra Innings to Defeat Traverse City Pit Spitters 7-6
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Kingfish secured a dramatic 7-6 victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters in extra innings last night at historic Simmons Field.
The Pit Spitters led 6-2 after six innings, thanks to a five-run fourth inning.
However, the Kingfish staged a comeback, scoring four runs in the eighth inning and clinching the win with a run in the tenth.
Simon Linde earned the win.
Those two teams rematch Friday evening with a 6:35 PM first pitch.