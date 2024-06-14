Kenosha Kingfish Rally in Extra Innings to Defeat Traverse City Pit Spitters 7-6

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Kingfish secured a dramatic 7-6 victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters in extra innings last night at historic Simmons Field.

The Pit Spitters led 6-2 after six innings, thanks to a five-run fourth inning.

However, the Kingfish staged a comeback, scoring four runs in the eighth inning and clinching the win with a run in the tenth.

Simon Linde earned the win.

Those two teams rematch Friday evening with a 6:35 PM first pitch.