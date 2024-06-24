Kenosha Kingfish Secure 3-1 Victory Over Rockford Rivets

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Rockford Rivets 3-1 on Sunday, June 23rd, 2024, at Rockford Stadium.

The Kingfish scored early with a run in the 3rd inning and two more in the 4th.

Keagon Kaufmann earned the win, pitching 5 innings and allowing only 1 unearned run with 3 strikeouts.

Nick Giamarusti drove in two runs for the Kingfish, who had 11 hits.

Christian Morel took the loss for the Rivets, allowing 1 run over 3 innings.