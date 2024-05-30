Kenosha Kingfish Triumph Over Battle Creek Battle Jacks 4-2; 3-0 To Open Season

Battle Creek, MI – The Kenosha Kingfish emerged victorious against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks with a final score of 4-2 Wednesday to open the season 3-0.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth inning when the Kingfish broke through with two runs, thanks to timely hits and aggressive base running. Maxim Fullerton delivered a crucial two-RBI single, putting Kenosha on the board.

The Kingfish extended their lead in the seventh inning with another two runs. Robert Newland and Warrick Wilmot both scored, capitalizing on Battle Jacks’ defensive errors.

Despite a late rally from Battle Creek, which saw them scoring one run each in the seventh and eighth innings, Kenosha’s defense held firm. The Battle Jacks managed to outhit the Kingfish 8-4 but were unable to convert those hits into enough runs.

Kenosha’s pitching was led by Krzysiak, who earned his first win of the season, pitching with a 1.29 ERA. Kaufmann secured the save, while Battle Creek’s Foley took the loss with an ERA of 9.00.

Offensively for the Kingfish, Noah Jouras went 1-for-4 with an RBI, maintaining a robust .417 batting average for the season. Jack Fitzharris and Warrick Wilmot also contributed hits, with Wilmot’s batting average now at .333.

The Battle Jacks struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, despite a solid offensive effort from their lineup. The Kenosha Kingfish’s efficiency and strategic play ultimately sealed their 4-2 win.