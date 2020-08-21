Kenosha; Lake County Covid-19 Numbers-Friday 8/21

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha added thirty cases of Covid-19 yesterday, for a new total of two thousand eight hundred forty nine.

No new deaths were reported, so the total stands at sixty.

The rate of new positive cases edged up slightly to five percent since last week. There was one new hospitalization.

Coronavirus testing increased in Lake County, but like Illinois as a whole, cases fell.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health numbers, the county added 77 new cases of the disease on Thursday, against 2,115 tests for a daily rate of 3.6…about 3 percent lower than Wednesday.

One new Covid related fatality was announced in the county, bringing the death toll to 453.