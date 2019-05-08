Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Set For Wednesday

The Kenosha County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is set for this afternoon. The ceremony honors law enforcement personnel from our communities and throughout the nation that have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

2019 marks the 100 year anniversary of the line of duty death of Kenosha Police Officer Antonio Pingitore, the first law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty for the Kenosha Police Department and in Kenosha County.

Earlier this year, the City Council approved 2nd Ave in front of the Law Enforcement Memorial to be known as “Antonio Pingitore Way.”

The new signage will be unveiled at the memorial.

Additionally, a member of the Pingitore family will be the guest speaker. The ceremony begins at noon and is scheduled to be held in front of the memorial.

Read the full program here:

