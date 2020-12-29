Kenosha Leaders Preparing for Blake Decision 12/29/20

A decision on charging the Kenosha Police officer who shot a black man in Kenosha last summer is still pending and there’s no word on when that decision will be made. Still Kenosha’s leaders say that they’re preparing for that day. Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while trying to arrest him in August. The shooting left Blake paralyzed and the charges against him were later settled. In a Commentary published in Sunday’s Kenosha News, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that no matter the decision on whether or not to charge Officer Sheskey, the city will not tolerate the kind of violence that happened in the immediate wake of the shooting. The mayor and police chief also write that they will take “definitive steps to protect our residents and businesses.” They say that they are “looking beyond this challenging time in the city’s history,” and are committed to being on the right path.