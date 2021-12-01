Kenosha Legislators want to change firearm law

Kenosha’s legislative delegation in Madison has introduced a proposal to clarify one of the glaring issues that came to light in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The proposal made by State Senator Bob Wirch, and Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire would amend the law pertaining to persons under 18 possessing a firearm.

While state statute prohibits a minor from possessing a dangerous weapon, there is an exception which allows a minor to possess a long gun or rifle if the barrel is longer than 16 inches.

The bill simply clarifies a minor may only possess a long gun or rifle if they are legally hunting and in compliance with hunting laws.

Rittenhouse had been charged with being a minor in possession of a weapon but that was dropped when it was determined his weapon and his possession of it was technically legal.