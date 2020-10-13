Kenosha License and Permit Committee Approves Cabaret License Changes
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s License and Permit Committee has approved an ordinance change that governs cabaret licenses.
The changes include concluding events at 1:30 AM, requiring venues to have security and operational plans, as well as meet with the alderperson of the district during the license application process. The changes were approved on a 4-1 vote.
That came after around three hours of citizens’ comment and debate. Several establishment owners spoke against the changes-including an attorney for the Tavern League of Wisconsin who criticized the proposal as being too subjective.
The changes now go to the full Common Council for final approval.