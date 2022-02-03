Kenosha License & Permit Committee to consider Coins Sports Bar complaint-David Bogdala

Kenosha’s License and Permit Committee deferred a measure this week that could put a local popular establishment out of business.

The Kenosha Police department filed a multiple page report to the committee late last month recommending Coins Sports Bar’s liquor license be either taken away or at least suspended.

The department’s report listed several alleged incidents that have happened in or around the bar stretching back to the middle of last year.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the bar’s owners will have a chance to make their case to keep their license.

There’s no apparent connection between the man killed on New Year’s and the bar as he reportedly was not a patron. License and Permit will consider the issue later this month.