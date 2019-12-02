Kenosha Lights Up For the Holidays

KENOSHA, WI–The holiday season is officially underway as Kenosha lit up its Christmas Tree, which is just west of the Kenosha Public Museum.

1,200 lights were turned on during a ceremony Friday, which featured a 30 foot tall locally grown blue spruce.

Santa joined Kenosha Alderman Anthony Kennedy on stage for the lighting. The event kicked off Kenosha’s holiday festivities which also included specials for Small Business Saturday supporting the city’s local businesses.