Kenosha Looks to Fill Vacant Aldermanic Seat

KENOSHA, WI–The city is now officially looking to fill the vacant 2nd district aldermanic seat. The council opened the process for potential replacements for John Fox to throw their hat in the ring. Fox resigned earlier this month citing family reasons.

In the meantime, residents in the second who need help from an alderman will be covered. 3rd district alderperson Jan Michalski says he available to help.

 

 

1st district Alderman Eric Haugard also offered his services. The council will eventually vote on Fox’s replacement, which could come as early as their next meeting.

