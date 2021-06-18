Kenosha Man Accused in Fatal Crash Held on $100,000 Bond

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man allegedly behind the wheel in a fatal accident in Somers this week is still in the hospital but a hearing in the case was still held Thursday.

25 year old Darnell Lyons faces four felonies for the Tuesday crash that killed 54 year old Pamela Dupuis of Kenosha. Lyons was reportedly out on probation and driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told investigators that Lyons was speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone and had changed lanes before colliding with Dupuis who was turning west toward the shopping center.

She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Several others in Lyons’ SUV were injured. Lyons is being held on a temporary bond of 100-thousand dollars and will be back in court later this month.