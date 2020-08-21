Kenosha Man Charged After Allegedly Abusing Girlfriend

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man is charged after allegedly physically abusing his girlfriend. 34 year old Nick Mercier faces several charges in the August 16th incident.

According to police reports, Mercier allegedly assaulted the woman by breaking her nose and elbow, and leaving her with multiple bruises. Police reports say they found her hiding in a laundry room. Mercier denied any wrongdoing but was arrested and later released on 3-thousand dollars bond.

Among the charges against him is sustanstanial abuse with modifiers for domestic violence as a repeat offender. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing next week.