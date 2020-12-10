Kenosha Man Charged After Allegedly Eluding Police

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit Wednesday morning. A caller alerted Pleasant Prairie Police just before 9 AM that his vehicle was struck near the 91-hundred block of 76th Street in the village.

Officers were able to locate the striking driver who refused to stop. Attempts to stop the vehicle failed and eventually the driver ended up going the wrong way down Green Bay Road north of Highway 165. An officer was able to use their squad car to make the fleeing vehicle strike a curb and come to a stop.

The driver is only identified as a 26 year old man who now faces a slew of charges related to the incident, including the intoxicated use of a vehicle causing injury.