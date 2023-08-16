Kenosha Man Charged in Early 2022 OD Death in McHenry County

(Woodstock, IL) A Kenosha man is facing drug charges related to an overdose death over a year and a half ago in McHenry County. Michael Walach is facing drug induced homicide and delivery of heroin counts in relation to the January 2022 death of Stefan Bruckner of Hebron. The death was said to take place in Woodstock. The 62-year-old Walach is currently being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-16-23)