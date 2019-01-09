Kenosha Man Charged in Fatal Hit and Run

MT PLEASANT, WI–A Kenosha man is in custody in a fatal hit and run in Mt Pleasant. Police allege that 71 year old Johnny Taylor was the driver of a white pick-up truck that struck 18 year of Teren Cagle from Racine who was riding his bicycle.

The accident happened on Sheridan Road and Hanshe Road late Monday night. Cagle was found lying unconscious in a ditch around 10:45 PM. He later died at a Milwaukee area hospital. Police were able to identify the striking vehicle from debris left in the area.

Taylor was arrested a short time later. Expected charges include Felony Hit and Run Causing Death. He is being held in the Racine County Jail in lieu of cash bond.