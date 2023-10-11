Kenosha Man Charged in Theft Cases

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is in jail on theft charges after multiple incidents last week.

45 year old Kurtis Cesar allegedly drove up to a woman in a Walgreens parking lot on October 4th and grabbed her purse and drove away.

Police were able to identify Cesar from surveillance video.

Cesar also allegedly perpetrated a similar crime the next day on October 5th.

Later on October 5th police executed a search warrant on Cesar’s home in the 1300 block of Sheridan Road and reportedly recovered some of the first victim’s personal items.

Cesar is charged with felony robbery-a charge he was previously convicted of in 2018.

He’s being held on 15-thousand dollars cash bond and is due in court next week.