Kenosha Man Charged in Vehicle Crash

A Kenosha man who said he was the victim in a two-car crash Monday afternoon was later found to be at fault. That led to three charges, including two felonies, filed Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The crash took place at 54th St. and 22nd Avenue. 33 year old Armando Gonzalez-Martinez made his first appearance Tuesday. He is due back in court April 13th.

He faces two felony counts of drunken driving causing injury as a second offense and a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while revoked. The felony charges each carry a possible prison term of six years and a fine of $10,000.