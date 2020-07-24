Kenosha Man Charged With Attempted Homicide

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is charged with attempted homicide. 23 year old Matthew Turner allegedly shot a man at point blank range several times on June 20th at an apartment building near 45th street and 40th avenue.

Surveillance video apparently shows the victim just entering the building before turning back around and opening the exterior door before being shot several times. The victim told police that he opened the door because somebody was knocking. He doesn’t know why he was targeted.

Turner was arrested two days after the shooting and has been in jail since then. He was also reportedly identified by witnesses at the scene The victim suffered abdomen wounds as well as wounds in his thigh and hand.

Turner was officially charged yesterday and will appear in court later today.